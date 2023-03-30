FX Releases Teaser Trailer for Fifth and Final Season of “Mayans M.C.”

FX has released a teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of Mayans M.C., the gritty biker drama set on the Cali/Mexi border.
What’s Happening:
- The fifth and final season of Mayans M.C. will premiere on Wednesday, May 24th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day on Hulu.
- The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season, with one new episode each following week.
- The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
About Mayans M.C.
- Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family.
- JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta and Vanessa Giselle also star in Mayans M.C.
- Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The series is executive produced by James and Sutter. The series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now