FX Releases Teaser Trailer for Fifth and Final Season of “Mayans M.C.”

FX has released a teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of Mayans M.C., the gritty biker drama set on the Cali/Mexi border.

What’s Happening:

The fifth and final season of Mayans M.C. will premiere on Wednesday, May 24th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day on Hulu

will premiere on Wednesday, May 24th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day on The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season, with one new episode each following week.

The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

About Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family.

follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family. JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta and Vanessa Giselle also star in Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The series is executive produced by James and Sutter. The series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.