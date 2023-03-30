Save an Extra 25% On Select Sale Apparel and Accessories on shopDisney

Go ahead, update your Disney wardrobe! This spring shopDisney is giving fans plenty of incentive to stock up on clothing and accessories for their next Disney vacation with their latest sale. For a limited time, guests can take an extra 25% off select sale items such as shirts, ear headbands, pajamas and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

.

What’s Happening:

If discounted Disney merchandise is on your shopping list, then you’ll want to swing by shopDisney

As the online retailer prepares for new arrivals, they’re offering incredible deals on existing collections meaning you get more Disney goodness for less!

Now through Sunday, April 2nd, guests can enjoy even greater discounts on their favorite Disney essentials when they take an additional 25% off sale merchandise.

Guests can shop the sale then enter the code EXTRA25 at checkout to watch the savings roll in.

at checkout to watch the savings roll in. And don’t forget to take advantage of a special freebie. Use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!

on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping! Links to some of our favorite items and as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Walt Disney World Logo Mineral Wash T-Shirt for Adults

Marvel Logo Ringer Fashion T-Shirt for Adults

The Avengers Ringer T-Shirt for Kids

Anna and Elsa Fashion T-Shirt for Girls – Frozen

Shop more Disney Clothing.

High End Fashion

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke.

The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag by Ann Shen

Aladdin 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

Ear Headbands and Accessories

Celebrate your Disney fandom with fun accessories that are perfect for any trip to Disney!

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Ear Headband for Adults – The Haunted Mansion – Limited Release

Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Ear Headband – Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Loungefly Mini Backpack – Jungle Cruise – Limited Release

Barely Necessities Picks

If we had an unlimited Disney budget, you can bet we’d be buying a lot of Disney merchandise! Here are some of our favorite finds on shopDisney that will likely be making their way to us in the near future.

Thumper Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Women – Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023

Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Backpack

Tinker Bell Cardigan for Adults – Peter Pan

Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Adults – Swirl