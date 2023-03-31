Exclusive Clip From Disney Channel’s “Kiff” Upcoming Episode “Halfway There Day”

Check out this exclusive clip from the new Disney Channel Series, Kiff, that celebrates a treasured holiday in Table Town.

What’s Happening:

We can exclusively share a clip from a special upcoming upside of the new Disney Television Animation series, Kiff , now on Disney Channel and Disney+

, now on Disney Channel and In the episode, Kiff and friends are celebrating Halfway There Day, Table Town’s most beloved holiday. And this year, it is extra special for Kiff (voiced by Kimiko Glenn) because she is in charge of the family meal, but she must battle her natural perfectionist urges! Ólafur Darri Ólafsson ( Severance ) guest stars as the patron of Halfway There Day, Centaur Claus.

) guest stars as the patron of Halfway There Day, Centaur Claus. The special episode of Kiff, “Halfway There Day” debuts alongside “Be Still My Harp” on Saturday, April 1st at 9:00 AM on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

Kiff is a nutty animated buddy-comedy about an optimistic squirrel, Kiff, and her chill bunny bestie Barry. From creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together. Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.

is a nutty animated buddy-comedy about an optimistic squirrel, Kiff, and her chill bunny bestie Barry. From creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together. Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song. For more information about Kiff, check out our interview with creators Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal below.