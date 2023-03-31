Disney Cruise Line Releases Signature Song For “Silver Celebration At Sea”

When is this one arriving on Spotify and Apple Music? Disney Cruise Line has dropped the catchy and upbeat theme anthem that will serve as the signature song for the Silver Celebration at Sea festivities this Summer.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has introduced the signature song for their 25th anniversary celebration, Silver Anniversary at Sea, an uptempo song that celebrates 25 years of Disney Cruise Line's past, present and future.

The new song is only one part of the anniversary fun that will take place this summer on select cruises onboard all five ships with special “Silver Anniversary at Sea” entertainment, merchandise and more.

The “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebration will be featured on summer cruises aboard all five Disney Cruise Line ships. Guests will encounter new entertainment, limited-time enhancements, eye-catching decor, whimsical merchandise and other delightful surprises, all imbued with the magical spirit of this once-in-a-lifetime event: Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse will don dazzling new ensembles to mark the occasion. Their coordinated looks will feature shimmering, multi-toned fabric and swirling designs reminiscent of ocean waves. The iconic duo will make appearances in their festive attire exclusively aboard “Silver Anniversary at Sea” sailings across the Disney Cruise Line fleet. New family entertainment and activities will culminate in shimmering evening experiences created exclusively for the anniversary celebration. Throughout their voyage, guests will discover themed culinary creations, from fanciful desserts to inspired craft cocktails and beyond. Guests can commemorate Disney Cruise Line’s “Silver Anniversary at Sea” with the Shimmering Seas Collection, a line of dedicated merchandise featuring a new signature color. Inspired by the magical glow of sunshine reflecting upon turquoise waters, the Shimmering Seas Collection will include an assortment of apparel, accessories, drinkware, keepsakes and more.

Even more magic lies in store for guests aboard sailings that include “Silver Anniversary at Sea” offerings. Additional details about new entertainment, merchandise and other celebratory experiences will be announced at a later date.