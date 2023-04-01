Tickets for “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” Going On Sale Monday, April 3rd

A new spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 has been released, announcing that tickets for the new Marvel film will be available this Monday, April 3rd.

What’s Happening:

The new spot, while announcing that tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be on sale Monday, shows clips of the Guardians suiting up and getting ready for an adventure.

There's also a funny new scene where Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) are on Earth, trying to figure out how to drive a regular old car.

Watch the new spot for yourself below:

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: