Mary Angelique Mayhew, Wife of “Star Wars” Actor Peter Mayhew, Passes Away

According to a tweet from The Peter Mayhew Foundation, Mary Angelique Mayhew, wife of “Chewbacca” actor Peter, has passed away due to complications from a double heart valve replacement surgery.
- Since her husband’s passing in 2019, she had been very active on social media and often honored her husband's legacy with various posts. The couple married in 1999 in Texas, and the Star Wars legend became stepfather to Angie's three children.
- In February, Angie took to Twitter after items left behind by her and her husband during a move were being sold for auction without her knowledge. Due to his health problems, Mayhew was forced to leave behind memorabilia in his attic during a move, and the abandoned items were eventually found and put up for auction. The items in question included an original Star Wars script as well as a call sheet. According to the report, auctioneer Angus Ashworth was unaware of Mayhew's issue with the auction until seeing the tweet.
- According to BBC, the items have since been returned to The Peter Mayhew Foundation.
- The Peter Mayhew Foundation is a nonprofit organization devoted to the alleviation of disease, pain, suffering, and the financial toll brought on by life's traumatic events. By providing its available resources directly to deserving children and adults in need, we assist numerous charitable organizations in order to promote and boost their effectiveness and provide support where needed.
- Angie Mayhew is mentioned many times on the foundation's website, including in a passage mentioning her relationship with Peter: "[Peter] enjoys the friendships that the Star Wars universe has brought to his life…including the most cherished one with his wife Angie."