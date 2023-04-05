Donald Glover and Lucasfilm “Talking” About the Return of Lando Calrissian

According to Variety, Donald Glover, who played Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, shared that he would love to play the role again in a future Star Wars project.
- Donald Glover shared in a recent video interview with GQ magazine that he is currently talking to Lucasfilm about reprising the role of Lando Calrissian in a future Star Wars project.
- There were no details of what project that would be as of yet.
- As Glover said, "We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down."
- "Lando is charm incarnate," Glover said. "He’s kind of a maverick, which I don’t think there’s a lot of anymore. It’s hard to be the smooth talker nowadays. Where’s the line? That’s also where the danger is. How close can you get without tripping over it?"
- Glover continued, "I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic sh**, it really had people experience time…People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with."
- "The only discussion that I’m aware of about a sequel for Solo is coming from the fans at this point," Howard said. "I don’t think it’s a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it."
- Howard added, "But there’s some great characters launched, and the folks from Lucasfilm love the fans and really do listen so I would never say never but I’m not aware of any concrete plans right now to extend the story or deal with that particular set of characters."
- You can see the video interview below.