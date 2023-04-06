“20/20” Details a Sinister Murder Plot Amidst “The Wolfpack” Group of Couples

This week, ABC’s 20/20 details an open marriage, a secret affair and a sinister plot for murder.
What’s Happening:
- Robert and Sabrina Limon appeared to be living an idyllic life with their two children in Silver Lakes, California. An outgoing and happy pair, the Limons loved to party and had become part of a tight-knit group of couples who called themselves “The Wolfpack.” But when Robert was found murdered in a remote industrial complex where he was working, the illusion of their perfect life crumbled. As authorities investigated the death, they discovered that not only did the couple have an open marriage, but Sabrina was having a full-blown affair with a younger lover – a firefighter named Jonathan Hearn. Police arrested Jonathan and Sabrina for the murder, but without enough evidence against her, Sabrina was able to walk free – until, in a shocking twist, Jonathan agreed to testify against his lover in exchange for a lesser sentence just days before his trial.
- In a new two-hour 20/20, contributing anchor Deborah Roberts explores the events leading up to Robert’s death and details the trial that pitted two former lovers against each other.
- This two-hour episode of 20/20 features a new interview with Valerie Wass, Sabrina Limon’s appellate attorney who is fighting to have the trial’s outcome overturned.
- The program also includes interviews with Julie Cordova, Sabrina’s sister; Lydia Marrero, Robert’s sister; Nicolette, a former friend of the couple; Don Morse, Robert’s former football coach; and Serra Daldos, Jonathan’s childhood friend. Additional interviews include Darin Grantham, former Kern County detective; Clayton Campbell, former attorney for Jonathan Hearn; Richard Terry, Sabrina’s former defense attorney; Harold Pierce, a former reporter at the Bakersfield Californian; and Ken Machini, a former KERO-TV reporter.
- 20/20 airs Friday, April 7th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
