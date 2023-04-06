Save The Day with Last Minute Easter Gifts Featuring Characters from “Bluey”

Looking for some last minute Easter gifts to share with the kids? It’s not too late! The adorable dog Bluey and her sister Bingo star on a handful of delightful items that are available at major retailers.

Easter is right around the corner, seriously! The holiday arrives on Sunday, April 9th and if you haven’t started shopping for the little ones, don’t fret. Amazon, Walmart, Target and other retailers have a variety of Bluey items that will make the perfect addition to your Easter celebration.

items that will make the perfect addition to your Easter celebration. Cute Easter baskets, books, art supplies, and more are part of the line up and feature Bluey, Bingo, Dad and Mum.

These gift ideas are a great way for Bluey fans to celebrate the holiday playing and spending quality family time together.

fans to celebrate the holiday playing and spending quality family time together. Products are available in store and online and prices range from $4.99-$29.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Bluey: Easter book

Celebrate Easter with Bluey and Bingo in this fun storybook! Based on the wildly successful animated series Bluey, as seen on Disney+. It’s Easter! Bluey and Bingo are worried that the Easter Bunny has forgotten them, until they find a clue that takes them on an egg hunt. Will Bluey and Bingo find their Easter eggs? Read along to find out!

Gemmy Bluey Easter Greeters

Pinky promise, your favorite Bluey fan will simply love this adorable Bluey character. Wearing a spiffy pink bunny mask with two-tone pink ears, this huggable Bluey stands 24.5-inches tall. She makes the perfect centerpiece for a Bluey-themed party or Easter basket.

Ages: 3+

SRP $20.00

Availability: In-store and online at Walmart

Bluey Bunny Baskets

Bring the fun and imaginative play home with Bluey and Bingo's Easter Baskets. Inspired by Bluey and Bingo's own Easter Baskets from their “Easter” episode, these cute little Baskets come with a Bluey or Bingo figure.

Ages: 3+

SRP $ 4.99

Availability: Walmart

Bluey Imagine Ink Magic Ink Easter

16-page Magic Ink Coloring Book and 1 Mess-Free Imagine Ink marker. Mess-free coloring and activities featuring characters from Bluey.

Ages: 3+

SRP $4.99

Availability: In-store at Walmart now and in-store at Target

PTI Group Bluey Plush Easter Basket

Soft, plush basket featuring Bluey design

Ages: 3+

SRP $14.99

Availability: In-store at Walmart and Meijer during Easter

Bluey’s Tree Playset

The irresistible rope ladder invites Bluey and her friends to climb up the treehouse then slide back down from the other side. At the base of the tree is a seating area, a swing that fits Bluey and other character figures, as well as a hammock to relax. Look carefully and find a secret door that opens the top of the tree to reveal a secret fairy hideaway.

Includes two exclusive figures for fantastical treehouse fun: Flower crown Bluey from the “Rug Island” episode and a whimsical fairy based on the “Fairies” episode

Table and two chairs

Ages: 3+

SRP: $29.99

Availability: Target Amazon Walmart

More Bluey Fun:

Gather the family to watch the beloved Bluey “Easter” episode from season 2, now streaming on Disney+

Make your own adventures inspired by Bluey and Bingo from the Bluey official website Bluey.tv

About Bluey:

Bluey centers on the often-hilarious and always-playful adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible 6-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad, Mum and 4-year-old little sister, Bingo.