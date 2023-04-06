Earth Month is happening all April long, and Enzo's Hideaway is celebrating. Those visiting Central Florida can find Enzo's Hideaway at Disney Springs. Find out how they are making a difference and introducing the Bee the Difference campaign.

At Enzo's Hideaway, they take sustainability seriously.

Their award-winning GreenPath program helps ensure they carefully manage environmental impact and positively contribute to the communities they serve.

And in celebration of Earth Month this year, they are introducing Bee the Difference , a campaign to support pollinator education and preservation.

During your visit throughout the month of April, scan the QR code found on our Bee the Difference materials to launch an exclusive augmented reality experience and learn about the importance of bee pollination.

Then, guests 21 and over can order our Bee's Harvest Margarita, created in partnership with PATRÓN and featuring agave – one of more than 180,000 different plant species and over 1,200 crops that are supported by pollinators.

Delaware North is proud to support The Bee Cause and its mission to promote awareness, protect pollinators and educate the public about their importance.

For more information, visit thebeecause.org