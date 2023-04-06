Easter Sunrise Service Taking Place at SeaWorld Orlando

If you are looking for Easter plans, consider going to SeaWorld Orlando this Sunday, April 9 for a non-denominational sunrise service starting at 6:30 a.m.

What's Happening:

  • Easter is this Sunday, and SeaWorld Orlando will be opening their gates for their Easter Sunrise Service.
  • Z88.3 artist Evan Craft will be leading us in worship this year. He sings Be Alright and Fight on My Knees.
  • HOT95.9 artist and public speaker, Tedashii, will bring the Easter message. He has a powerful testimony and is ready to share his message and the Gospel with you and your family.
  • It's completely free to attend, and SeaWorld also donates the parking, so there's no cost to you.
  • The parking lot opens at 4:15 a.m. with gates opening at 5:00 a.m.
  • Admission to the service and parking is completely free; no ticket is necessary.
  • Easter Sunrise Service is live and in-person at SeaWorld Orlando only and will not be broadcast.
  • Seating is first-come, first-serve, and they expect the venue to reach capacity early.  
  • Bags are not permitted.
  • To find out more information, click here to find out more from Z88.3.