Hulu Releases Trailer & Key Art for Original Drama Series “Saint X”

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for their Original drama series Saint X, which premieres on April 26th.
What’s Happening:
- Saint X, which is told via multiple timelines, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.
- The cast of Saint X includes:
- Alycia Debnam-Carey
- Josh Bonzie
- West Duchovny
- Jayden Elijah
- Bre Francis
- Kenlee Anaya Townsend
- Betsy Brandt
- Michael Park
- The 8-episode series is based on Alexis Schaitkin's novel of the same name.
- Leila Gerstein (The Handmaid’s Tale) wrote and executive produced, with Dee Rees (Mudbound) directing and executive producing the first episode.
- Stephen Williams (Watchmen) will also executive produce with David Levine and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content, Aubrey Graham aka Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment (Euphoria), Alexis Schaitkin, and Steve Pearlman (Once Upon a Time).
- Saint X will premiere Wednesday, April 26th on Hulu with 3 episodes, and new episodes following weekly.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now