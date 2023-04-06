Hulu Releases Trailer & Key Art for Original Drama Series “Saint X”

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for their Original drama series Saint X, which premieres on April 26th.

Saint X , which is told via multiple timelines, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

The 8-episode series is based on Alexis Schaitkin's novel of the same name.

Leila Gerstein ( The Handmaid’s Tale ) wrote and executive produced, with Dee Rees ( Mudbound ) directing and executive producing the first episode.

Stephen Williams ( Watchmen ) will also executive produce with David Levine and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content, Aubrey Graham aka Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment ( Euphoria ), Alexis Schaitkin, and Steve Pearlman ( Once Upon a Time ).

Saint X will premiere Wednesday, April 26th on Hulu with 3 episodes, and new episodes following weekly.