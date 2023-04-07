Iceman Becomes Earth’s New Protector in “Astonishing Iceman”

Since 2019’s revolutionary House of X and Powers of X series, mutantkind has experienced unparalleled growth and prosperity on the island nation Krakoa – but can it really last forever? Following July’s X-Men: Hellfire Gsala #1, mutantkind will enter a thrilling new era of uncertainty, danger, and mystery known as Fall of X. But as the X-Men recover from this brutal defeat, one member will strike out on their own as Earth’s new protector in Astonishing Iceman.

What’s Happening:

Just in time for the X-Men’s 60th anniversary, readers will witness one of the X-Men’s founding members embark on his most extraordinary chapter yet in a new ongoing series written by Steve Orlando ( Marauders , Scarlet Witch ) and drawn by Vincenzo Carratù ( Mary Jane & Black Cat ).

, ) and drawn by Vincenzo Carratù ( ). Launching in August, Astonishing Iceman will elevate Bobby Drake to Super Hero greatness, complete with a new base of operations, never-before-seen uses of his abilities, and fierce new enemies. Iceman’s newfound purpose will position him amongst Marvel

will elevate Bobby Drake to Super Hero greatness, complete with a new base of operations, never-before-seen uses of his abilities, and fierce new enemies. Iceman’s newfound purpose will position him amongst After the events of this year’s can’t-miss Hellfire Gala, Bobby Drake, aka Iceman, sets his sights on heroic deeds like never before. But as a new situation develops that links Iceman to his Antarctic ice palace, he’ll have to be slicker than ever to accomplish his mission before ORCHIS knows what hit them! See the Omega-level mutant as you’ve never seen him before in a new saga that’ll push Iceman to the limits of his powers…and beyond!

Astonishing Iceman #1 hits comic book stores on August 2nd.

What They’re Saying: