Dave Filoni Announces a Second Season of “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi”

Dave Filoni announced today at Star Wars Celebration Europe that Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will return for a second season.
What’s Happening:
- The announcement came as a welcome surprise at the end of a panel celebrating the 15th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
- "Tales of the Jedi was so fun the first time, I decided to do some more," he said.
- No details on what the second season will focus on have been revealed at this time.
- Each episode of Tales of the Jedi tells a short story featuring Jedi from the Star Wars prequel trilogy era. The six episodes are split into two "paths" – the first following Ahsoka Tano across various points in her life, and the other depicting a young Count Dooku before his fall to the dark side of the Force.
- Check out Mike’s review/recaps of all six episodes of Tales of the Jedi.
- Season 1 of Tales of the Jedi is streaming now on Disney+
- To see all the exciting announcements from Star Wars Celebration and more, check out our event tag.
Star Wars Day 2023 coverage is presented by shopDisney