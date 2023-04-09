ICON Park to Host 5th Annual Sip n’ Savor Event on Sunday, April 30th

Get the ultimate taste of spring at ICON Park’s 5th annual Sip n’ Savor event on Sunday, April 30th.
What’s Happening:
- From noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30th, guests can join the big outdoor party in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District with live entertainment, dishes from ICON Park’s famous restaurants and a variety of craft brews, wines, hard seltzers and even moonshine.
- With an affordable ticket for adults and children, combined with free parking and discounts to attractions on the day of the celebration, this event is part of ICON Park’s continued commitment to providing meaningful value to local families and visitors alike.
- The Sip n’ Savor pass offers access to a private party on The Lawn and includes:
- Complimentary beer tastings
- Complimentary wine tastings
- Samples of hard seltzers, craft beers and moonshine
- Tasty bites from 11 restaurants ranging in international cuisine from Spain and Mexico to Southern comfort and North Carolina BBQ:
- Brother Jimmy’s
- Tapa Toro
- Uncle Julio’s Orlando
- Tin Roof
- Blake Shelton’s Ole Red
- Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips
- Sloppy Joe’s Orlando
- Sugar Factory
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Shake Shack
- The Wheelhouse Market Food Hall
- Major discounts on attractions at ICON Park will continue the fun, including 50% off tickets to The Wheel.
- A portion of proceeds from the Sip n’ Savor event will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida, as it creates a “home away from home” for families whose children are hospitalized in Orlando.
- Passes purchased in advance are just $39 for adults and $9.99 for children ages 3 to 12.
- To book your Sip n’ Savor pass, visit IconParkOrlando.com.