“Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” Edition Monopoly Coming to Amazon on Star Wars Day

Star Wars Celebration Europe has just concluded and among the many exciting reveals from the galactic weekend were Hasbro’s new additions to their action figure lines and a new Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Edition of Monopoly.

What’s Happening:

Day 2 of Star Wars more announcements from Hasbro Return of the Jedi edition of Monopoly!

edition of Monopoly! Players will have a blast cruising through the galaxy as they imagine traveling to the planets of Tatooine, Dagobah, Endor, as well as the second Death Star!

Monopoly: Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Edition game will have fans on the hunt to secure as many locations, transports, and droids as they can in an epic battle against the Galactic Empire.

The games comes with a gameboard, 6 character tokens, 6 Character Power cards, 28 Title Deed cards, 16 Rebel Alliance cards, 16 Galactic Empire cards, 32 Speeder Bikes, 12 X-Wings, 2 dice (1 numbered die, 1 Rebel die), money pack, and game guide.

Monopoly Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Edition will be available exclusively at Amazon on May 4, 2023 (Star Wars Day!)

Check back soon for links to this special edition game.

The more property a player secures, the more credits they’ll be able to collect from other players. Players can use Speeder Bikes and X-Wings to strengthen their position. But beware the might of Darth Vader and the Emperor! The last player with credits when all other players have lost theirs, wins!

MONOPOLY: STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI EDITION

Ages 8 years & up

Players: 2-6

Approx. Retail Price: $44.99

Available: Summer 2023