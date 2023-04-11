Breakfast To Resume at The Garden Grill at EPCOT in June

Guests visiting EPCOT will soon have another option to enjoy their first meal of the day, with the option of sitting down for an all-you-care-to-eat family style breakfast at The Garden Grill once again “on the table” in June.

What’s Happening:

The Garden Grill restaurant, located in The Land pavilion at EPCOT, will once again be open for Breakfast starting on June 14, 2023.

The restaurant, known for its all-you-care-to-eat family style dishes and character encounters, has been a feature at the pavilion since it opened in 1982, when it was called “The Good Turn.” Aptly named as the eatery slowly rotates above the environmental scenes of the Living with the Land

Breakfast had been served at The Garden Grill for quite some time before the restaurant, along with all of EPCOT, closed due to the global pandemic in March of 2020. While the restaurant was among the first to open when the parks of Walt Disney World

Once breakfast returns, guests will be able to once again enjoy cinnamon breakfast bread, scrambled eggs, cheesy potato casserole, Mickey-shaped waffles and more.

While Breakfast begins again in June, until then guests can still enjoy delectable lunch and dinner highlights include a smorgasbord of savory, allergy-friendly starters and entrees. Delectable menu highlights include a harvest-inspired garden salad, grilled beef with chimichurri and all-natural sliced turkey with gravy. Best of all, many of the veggies are grown in the park’s own Living with the Land greenhouses.

