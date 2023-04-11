New Capture Your Moment Photo Sessions Coming to Magic Kingdom Next Month

One of the services that you can add on at the Walt Disney World Resort is Capture Your Moment, a 20-minute personalized photo session with a Disney PhotoPass photographer. Disney Parks Blog shared information about the new Capture Your Moment photo sessions coming to Magic Kingdom.

What's Happening:

Over the past few years, guests have been able to enjoy Capture Your Moment photo sessions on Main Street, U.S.A., and around Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom.



These locations will continue to be beautiful backdrops, but there will be a new Capture Your Moment experience in Fantasyland starting May 1.







After checking in for this experience at Sir Mickey’s, your photographer can help you choose a photo prop and your capture locations, including the backside of Cinderella Castle, Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Mad Tea Party

You can even visit areas beyond Fantasyland, such as the Haunted Mansion

The cost of each Capture Your Moment session is $99 and can include up to eight guests.

Those with a Disney PhotoPass entitlement such as Memory Maker or Memory Maker One Day, as well as qualifying Annual Passholders with a Disney PhotoPass download benefit, can download the photos taken during Capture Your Moment at no extra cost.



Booking for this in Fantasyland will open starting April 24 with sessions offered daily starting May 1. Bookings can be made up to 60 days in advance.