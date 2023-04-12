Disneyland Paris is celebrating their 30th anniversary, and you know merchandise is big for Disney fans all over the world. We were able to see a few of the items that are available for the 30th Anniversary Grand Finale, including shirts and a Loungefly backpack.

What's Happening:

We were able to see some of the merchandise available for the 30th Anniversary Grand Finale at Disneyland Paris.

Loungefly backpacks are a very popular item for Disney fans all over the world, and this 30th anniversary backpack is a great way to remember the occasion.

Who can go to Disney without getting a shirt? There are a couple different options to choose from with the large 30 on the front.

What You Won’t Want to Miss at Disneyland Paris: (according to the Disneyland Paris website)

Dream… And Shine Brighter!

Dance and sing along with Mickey, Minnie & Friends! Head to Central Plaza in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle and celebrate with this joyful daytime show!

Disney D-Light

As night falls, prepare to be amazed by a magical show with spectacular drone light choreography that illuminates the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle! A first in a Disney Park!

The first ever MARVEL drone spectacular in a Disney Park!​