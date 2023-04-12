Disneyland Paris is celebrating their 30th anniversary, and you know merchandise is big for Disney fans all over the world. We were able to see a few of the items that are available for the 30th Anniversary Grand Finale, including shirts and a Loungefly backpack.
What's Happening:
- We were able to see some of the merchandise available for the 30th Anniversary Grand Finale at Disneyland Paris.
- Loungefly backpacks are a very popular item for Disney fans all over the world, and this 30th anniversary backpack is a great way to remember the occasion.
- Who can go to Disney without getting a shirt? There are a couple different options to choose from with the large 30 on the front.
What You Won’t Want to Miss at Disneyland Paris: (according to the Disneyland Paris website)
Dream… And Shine Brighter!
- Dance and sing along with Mickey, Minnie & Friends! Head to Central Plaza in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle and celebrate with this joyful daytime show!
Disney D-Light
- As night falls, prepare to be amazed by a magical show with spectacular drone light choreography that illuminates the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle! A first in a Disney Park!
The first ever MARVEL drone spectacular in a Disney Park!
- From 28 January to 8 May 2023, don't miss Avengers: Power The Night, a sensational new night-time show at Walt Disney Studios Park! With up to 500 drones and epic special effects, you'll be launched into the epic world of MARVEL like never before. No hero will want to miss it!