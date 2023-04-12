Official Trailer Released for the New Disney+ Series “The Muppets Mayhem”

Disney+ has released the official trailer for its new original series, The Muppets Mayhem, premiering on May 10th.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney+ revealed the official trailer for the new Original series The Muppets Mayhem, starring Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and The Electric Mayhem Band. The musical comedy series premieres with all episodes on May 10th, only on Disney+.
- The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.
- With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.
- Check out the trailer below.
Joining the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including:
- Paula Abdul
- Steve Aoki
- David Bizarro
- Rachel Bloom
- Nicole Byer
- Sofia Carson
- Charlamagne Tha God
- Tommy Chong
- Billy Corgan
- Stephanie D’Abruzzo
- deadmau5
- Desiigner
- Colton Dunn
- Morgan Freeman
- Susanna Hoffs
- James Hong
- Jennifer Irwin
- Karamo
- Kesha
- Tommy Lee
- Lil Nas X
- Riki Lindhome
- Cheech Marin
- Ziggy Marley
- Jack McBrayer
- Arden Myrin
- Nico Santos
- Kristen Schaal
- Ben Schwartz
- Ryan Seacrest
- Kevin Smith
- Chris Stapleton
- Danny Trejo
- Joe Lo Truglio
- “Weird Al” Yankovic
- Cedric Yarbrough
- Zedd
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now