Official Trailer Released for the New Disney+ Series “The Muppets Mayhem”

Disney+ has released the official trailer for its new original series, The Muppets Mayhem, premiering on May 10th.

What’s Happening:

, starring Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and The Electric Mayhem Band. The musical comedy series premieres with all episodes on May 10th, only on Disney+. The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

Check out the trailer below.

Joining the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including:

Paula Abdul

Steve Aoki

David Bizarro

Rachel Bloom

Nicole Byer

Sofia Carson

Charlamagne Tha God

Tommy Chong

Billy Corgan

Stephanie D’Abruzzo

deadmau5

Desiigner

Colton Dunn

Morgan Freeman

Susanna Hoffs

James Hong

Jennifer Irwin

Karamo

Kesha

Tommy Lee

Lil Nas X

Riki Lindhome

Cheech Marin

Ziggy Marley

Jack McBrayer

Arden Myrin

Nico Santos

Kristen Schaal

Ben Schwartz

Ryan Seacrest

Kevin Smith

Chris Stapleton

Danny Trejo

Joe Lo Truglio

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Cedric Yarbrough

Zedd