“American Idol” Episodes Filmed at Disney’s Aulani Resort Airing This Sunday & Monday on ABC

Seemingly a new tradition, American Idol recently returned to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii for two nights of incredible performances. Those two nights will be airing this Sunday and Monday on ABC.

What’s Happening:

During the two episodes, you can cheer on the top finalists as they take the stage on the beach in Ko Olina, Hawaii in front of a live audience.

The episodes also feature all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, alongside Emmy-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest, and celebrity mentors, Noah Cyrus and Allen Stone, as they experience all the wonders of Hawaii.

Between lessons with their mentors and performances, the contestants feasted at some of Aulani Resort’s unrivaled dining options, experienced the private Rainbow Reef snorkeling lagoon, splashed around in the Waikolohe Valley pool area, and even met some favorite Disney friends!

You can watch the competition and all the fun at Aulani Resort on Sunday, April 16th and Monday, April 17th at 8/7c on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

More Disney TV News:

