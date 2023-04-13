Former Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde Will Join Adventures by Disney Voyage to the Arctic

Former Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde will be joining an Adventures by Disney cruise to the Arctic this July.

What’s Happening:

On July 10–19, Joe Rohde will join the Adventures by Disney Arctic Expedition Cruise.

He will be sharing insights into his 40-year career, including how traveling played a large role in his creative process when designing Disney properties worldwide.

This sparked the imagination in creating many of your favorite areas at Disney, including Disney’s Animal Kingdom

As part of his sessions during this Arctic expedition cruise, he will share his sketching strategies so guests can learn how to capture all of their own emotions while traveling.

Adventures by Disney offers seasonal sailings to the Arctic, and no two adventures are the same.

The trip will begin in Oslo, where guests will meet adventure guides who will attend to every detail during this trip.

The following day they will fly to Svalbard and board a luxurious Ponant expedition cruise ship, which will be where they remain for the next seven days.

On board, they will meet Expedition Leaders and naturalists who will guide guests on daily excursions.

During his sessions, he will share stories from his career, including his love for conservation and nature.

He played a large part in the creation of the Disney Conservation Fund.

If you're interested in being a part of the Arctic expedition cruise, details can be found here

To learn more about trips with Adventures by Disney, including expedition cruises, river cruises, and land excursions, visit www.adventuresbydisney.com