Former Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde Will Join Adventures by Disney Voyage to the Arctic

What’s Happening:
- On July 10–19, Joe Rohde will join the Adventures by Disney Arctic Expedition Cruise.
- He will be sharing insights into his 40-year career, including how traveling played a large role in his creative process when designing Disney properties worldwide.
- This sparked the imagination in creating many of your favorite areas at Disney, including Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Pandora: The World of Avatar, Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa, and many more.
- As part of his sessions during this Arctic expedition cruise, he will share his sketching strategies so guests can learn how to capture all of their own emotions while traveling.
- Adventures by Disney offers seasonal sailings to the Arctic, and no two adventures are the same.
- The trip will begin in Oslo, where guests will meet adventure guides who will attend to every detail during this trip.
- The following day they will fly to Svalbard and board a luxurious Ponant expedition cruise ship, which will be where they remain for the next seven days.
- On board, they will meet Expedition Leaders and naturalists who will guide guests on daily excursions.
- During his sessions, he will share stories from his career, including his love for conservation and nature.
- He played a large part in the creation of the Disney Conservation Fund.
- If you're interested in being a part of the Arctic expedition cruise, details can be found here.
- To learn more about trips with Adventures by Disney, including expedition cruises, river cruises, and land excursions, visit www.adventuresbydisney.com or call 833-ABD-0103 (833-223-0103).
