New Merchandise Coming Soon to Disneyland Paris

A 30th Anniversary Grand Finale Fan Event was held April 12 and 13 where guests were able to see merchandise that will be coming in the next coming months. Here is an overview of some of the collections.
About the Event:
- For the first time, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and Disneyland Paris invited guests to join us for a two-day (April 12 and 13) adventure celebrating the Grand Finale of the resort’s 30th Anniversary, featuring the uniquely iconic attractions, shows, hotels, and offerings that have become staples of the Disneyland Paris experience.
- Throughout the past 30 years, Disneyland Paris has not only celebrated Disney’s century-long tradition of epic storytelling but has kept an eye on the passion and innovation of the future, as the resort continues to grow and inspire dreams for generations to come.
- From enchanting chateaux to super-powered adventures, this resort has hosted an impressive range of magical experiences that are just the beginning of what’s to come.
- D23 and Disneyland Paris gave the Ultimate Disney Fans the chance to revel in the breathtaking locale of this resort and celebrate the Grand Finale of its 30th anniversary in the most incredible ways imaginable, with a special event across two days full of surprises that will let fans experience Disneyland Paris in a unique way.