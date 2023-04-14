Nightcrawler Takes on a New Role in “Uncanny Spider-Man”

Since 2019’s revolutionary House of X and Powers of X series, mutantkind has experienced unparalleled growth and prosperity on the island nation Krakoa – but can it really last forever? Following July’s “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1,” mutantkind will enter a thrilling new era of uncertainty, danger, and mystery known as “Fall of X.” As some of your favorite X-Men are crushed under the weight of this new age, one among them will “BAMF” his way into bright Super Hero stardom! Introducing Kurt Wagner, the “Uncanny Spider-Man.”

“Uncanny Spider-Man” will be a five-issue limited series written by mutant mastermind Si Spurrier, continuing his thought-provoking work in the Krakoan era after Legion

The heart of the X-Men, Kurt has always shined as one of the most heroic and daring mutants in the franchise. Now, as the darkness of “Fall of X” overwhelms his fellow mutants, Nightcrawler will embrace a new role as a classic New York City-bamfing hero.

Escaping the turmoil of “Fall of X” in a flash of smoke and brimstone, it’s time for Nightcrawler to play the swashbuckling, devil-may-care hero he was always destined to be.

Meeting a potential new lover, battling some of the most iconic members of Spidey’s rogues gallery, and saving civilians, mutant and human alike—Kurt is having the time of his life! But it’s not all fun and games.

Nightcrawler will also be a lone soldier on the frontlines of mutantkind’s upcoming war with ORCHIS. Throughout the saga, he’ll also confront a long-simmering mystery surrounding his mother, Mystique, as Spurrier’s bold transformation of the character approaches a startling climax.

Check out Nightcrawler’s all-new look on Tony Daniels “Uncanny Spider-Man #1″ cover above, and stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more “Fall of X” and “X-Men: Hellfire Gala“ news.

