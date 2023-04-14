Walt Disney Family Museum Expands Summer Operating Calendar

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced that they will be expanding their operating calendar this Summer.

The museum will be open every Monday from Memorial Day, May 29, 2023 to Labor Day, September 4, 2023.

Their open-to-the-public schedule during this time will be Thursday through Monday, 10am to 5:30pm, with last entry at 4:30pm.

Tickets for the expanded summer schedule will go on sale in early May.

The museum will continue to offer private group access for Wonder Wednesdays

Also coming soon will be the announcement of the museum’s Summer 2023 special exhibition.

Update to the mask policy: