“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” Returning for 45-City Tour This Fall

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert is set to return this fall with a new 45-city tour, giving fans the opportunity to sing along with their favorite songs from Encanto, performed by a live band, while watching the full film.
What’s Happening:
- Produced by AMP Worldwide, Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert will include all the music of the Academy Award-winning film, including iconic hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live.
- It should be noted that live characters do not appear in this event.
- Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.
- The fall 2023 national tour brings last summer’s outdoor venue run to performing arts centers across America.
- The tour kicks off September 19th in Joliet, IL and travels throughout the US and Canada, concluding November 12th in Orlando, FL.
- Tickets for most dates go on-sale on Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert 2023 Dates
All dates on-sale April 21st except where noted.
SEPTEMBER
- 19 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre
- 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- 22 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre (on-sale May 5)
- 23 – Midland, MI – Midland Center for the Arts (on-sale June 26)
- 24 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
- 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall
- 27 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center
- 28 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Center
- 29 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza
- 30 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
OCTOBER
- 1 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre
- 3 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre
- 4 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
- 5 – Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center (on-sale May 5)
- 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
- 7 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre
- 8 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center
- 10 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center
- 11 – Bozeman, MT – Theatre at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
- 13 – Rapid City, SD – The Monument
- 14 – Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion
- 15 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
- 17 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater
- 18 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall
- 19 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square
- 20 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
- 21 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theater
- 22 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- 24 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre
- 25 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
- 26 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
- 27 – Providence, RI – The VETS
- 28 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre
- 29 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
NOVEMBER
- 1 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
- 2 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
- 3 – Richmond, KY – EKU Center for the Arts
- 4 – Evans, GA – Columbia Center Performing Arts Center
- 5 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre (on-sale May 5)
- 7 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
- 8 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
- 9 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater
- 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
- 11 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
- 12 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater