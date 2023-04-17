“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” Returning for 45-City Tour This Fall

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert is set to return this fall with a new 45-city tour, giving fans the opportunity to sing along with their favorite songs from Encanto, performed by a live band, while watching the full film.

What’s Happening:

Produced by AMP Worldwide, Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert will include all the music of the Academy Award-winning film, including iconic hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live.

It should be noted that live characters do not appear in this event.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.

The fall 2023 national tour brings last summer’s outdoor venue run to performing arts centers across America.

The tour kicks off September 19th in Joliet, IL and travels throughout the US and Canada, concluding November 12th in Orlando, FL.

Tickets for most dates go on-sale on Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get the familia together! Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert is back this summer! Tickets on sale this Friday! Which city will we see you in? 🇨🇴🦋 #Encanto #EncantoSingAlong #DisneyConcerts pic.twitter.com/Hun6Y5RdtU — Disney Concerts (@Disneyconcerts) April 17, 2023

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert 2023 Dates

All dates on-sale April 21st except where noted.

SEPTEMBER

19 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre

20 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

22 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre (on-sale May 5)

23 – Midland, MI – Midland Center for the Arts (on-sale June 26)

24 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

25 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall

27 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center

28 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Center

29 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza

30 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

OCTOBER

1 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre

3 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre

4 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

5 – Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center (on-sale May 5)

6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

7 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre

8 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center

10 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

11 – Bozeman, MT – Theatre at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

13 – Rapid City, SD – The Monument

14 – Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion

15 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

17 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater

18 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall

19 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square

20 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

21 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theater

22 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

24 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre

25 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

26 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

27 – Providence, RI – The VETS

28 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

29 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

NOVEMBER