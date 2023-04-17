Loungefly Wishes Fans a Happily Ever After with New Collection Inspired by Cinderella’s Wedding

A dream is a wish your heart makes, and if you’re dreaming of a closet full of Loungefly bags, then this new Cinderella Collection is exactly what you’ve been hoping for.

Cinderella is one of Disney’s most popular princesses and fans have long loved her tale of rags to riches

Inspired by the beloved story, Loungefly has introduced a charming collection that’s a bit different from their usual offerings.

that’s a bit different from their usual offerings. Cinderella gets the happy ending she deserves in this Happily Ever After assortment that features the newly wedded princess and her handsome prince setting off to start their life together.

The collection offers a bridal white background and is decorated with images that look like pencil sketches of the final scene of the animated classic.

Cinderella Happily Ever After Headband – $30.00

Designs include Cinderella and the Prince outside the castle, the couple in the back of the back of the carriage and a simple crown reading with birds holding up a “Happily Ever After” banner. The crown is part of the headband and also features a sheer veil.

The Loungefly Cinderella Happily Ever After collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $20-$80.

and prices range from $20-$80. Items are expected to ship in May 2023 and links to the individual items can be found below.

Cinderella Happily Ever After 3-Inch Collector Box Pin – $20.00

3-Inch Collector Box Pin

Ages 15 and up

Cinderella Happily Ever After Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Faux leather

Features top zipper closure, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, silver foil, applique, and printed details

Measures 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/4-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

Cinderella Happily Ever After Crossbody Purse – $70.00

Faux leather

Features top zipper closure, adjustable chain strap, matching themed lining, silver foil, applique, and printed details

Measures 10 1/2-inches wide x 8 1/2-inches tall x 4-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

Cinderella Happily Ever After Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00