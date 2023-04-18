ESPN 30 For 30 Documentary “American Son” To Debut at Tribeca Film Festival

American Son, author Jay Caspian Kang’s astute, incisive directorial debut that tells the story of Asian American tennis prodigy Michael Chang, the youngest player to win a men’s Grand Slam tournament, is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

documentary, , will debut at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, which will take place in June. The film is just one of 109 films that will debut at the festival, with films from 36 countries, and notable films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny, Steve Buscemi, and More.

tells the tale of former tennis player Michael Chang, with and writer and Emmy nominated correspondent, Jay Caspian Kang, on board for his directorial debut. American Son chronicles the story of Chang’s improbable rise as a young American tennis star, and his family’s immigrant journey which shaped his destiny. The story is centered around his winning the 1989 French Open at age 17, including his unforgettable upset of top ranked Ivan Lendl – a match that unfolded in the shadow of the Tiananmen Square massacre in China.

chronicles the story of Chang’s improbable rise as a young American tennis star, and his family’s immigrant journey which shaped his destiny. The story is centered around his winning the 1989 French Open at age 17, including his unforgettable upset of top ranked Ivan Lendl – a match that unfolded in the shadow of the Tiananmen Square massacre in China. The documentary is executive produced by ESPN Films in association with Words + Pictures. Phil de Picciotto, Peter Nelson, Tom Ross, and Kelly Wolf are also serving as Executive Producers. Among the interview subjects featured in the story are Chang, Lendl, Roger Federer, Jeremy Lin, and Brad Gilbert.

Most 30 for 30 documentaries are available for streaming on the Disney-owned services, namely ESPN+ and Disney+ American Son will be available at some point after the Tribeca Film Festival.