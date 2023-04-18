Onyx Collective and Hulu to Debut “Anthem” At Tribeca Film Festival

Hulu and Onyx Collective have announced that the original documentary, Anthem, will premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival, before arriving on the Hulu platform.

Hulu has picked up the documentary film Anthem, and is set to premiere it at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, before it becomes available on the streaming platform.

Anthem follows acclaimed composer Kris Bowers and GRAMMY-Winning Music Producer Dahi as they take on a musical journey traveling across America in a bold experiment to reimagine America's National Anthem.

Reflecting upon "The Star-Spangled Banner," Anthem follows as they create a new sound, inspired by what our country's national anthem might be if written in today's time.

follows as they create a new sound, inspired by what our country’s national anthem might be if written in today’s time. The film has been directed by Peter Nicks. And it has been produced by Peter Nicks (Proximity), Kris Bowers, Sean Havey, Chris L. Jenkins and Ryan Coogler (Proximity). It has been executive produced by R.J. Cutler (This Machine), Elise Pearlstein (This Machine), Zinzi Coogler (Proximity) and Sev Ohanian (Proximity).

Onyx Collective picked up the documentary film Anthem for Hulu from Proximity Media’s overall deal with Onyx Collective in partnership with This Machine (a part of Sony Pictures Television).

Anthem is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, which runs June 7th-18th, and will include some 109 feature films, including 93 world premieres. Along with Anthem, other documentaries at the festival will include Frank Marshall’s Rather, about the former CBS News Anchor, Stan Lee, about the legendary Marvel Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive, a profile on the legendary soul singer.