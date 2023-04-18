Disney and LEGO Tease “Making Wonder the Series” On Disney YouTube

Disney and LEGO have released a new teaser for a brand new series coming exclusively to Disney YouTube, with Making Wonder the Series.

Disney has shared a new teaser for a special new series coming directly and exclusively to the Disney YouTube account, Making Wonder the Series .

. The new video series will showcase incredible LEGO builds, different magical collaborations, and much more to inspire and celebrate 100 Years of the Walt Disney Company.

From the teaser, we see that the new series will focus on special builds, including one of Carl Fredericksen’s flying home from the 2009 Pixar Animation Studios film, Up.

We also see a build featuring Minnie Mouse in front of the Sorcerer’s Hat from the classic Disney animated film, Fantasia, along with character appearances of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their special Disney100 outfits as seen in the Disney Parks.

The teaser does not include an official release date for the new series, which will only be found on the Disney YouTube page.