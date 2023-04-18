Photos: Colorful “Secrets of the Elephants” Display Installed in Downtown Disney

Downtown Disney is celebrating the new National Geographic series Secrets of the Elephants with a colorful new display.

This new display featuring a National Geographic logo photo-op alongside two colorful elephants can be found near the Star Wars Trading Post.

This sign explains how the elephants were created, made from recycled flip flops and hand-carved by artists in Kenya.

About Secrets of the Elephants:

Elephants are powerful, loving and wise, but we are only starting to unlock their deepest secrets. The ground-breaking, award-winning natural history franchise “Secrets of” returns with its next installment, Secrets of the Elephants .

. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer-at-Large James Cameron, the series travels the world —from the Savannas of Africa to the urban landscapes of Asia —to discover the strategic thinking, complex emotions and sophisticated language of elephants, shaping a unique and dynamic culture.

Narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman and featuring renowned National Geographic Explorer and elephant expert Dr. Paula Kahumbu, the four-part series not only reveals the extraordinary lives of different families of elephants but also highlights how similar they are to us. Secrets of the Elephants will change everything you thought you knew about elephants forever.

Secrets of the Elephants premieres Friday, April 21st on National Geographic, streaming the next day on Disney+

