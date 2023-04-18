Special Florida Resident Ticket Discount at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

Disney is offering a special two day Florida resident water park ticket for the price of one.

What's Happening:

Splash into magic at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

Florida Resident Two Day Water Park Tickets: (valid for Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park)

Two Day Disney Water Park Ticket:

April 18 through June 30, 2023

Ages 10 and Up – $69

Ages 3 to 9 – $63

Two Day Disney Water Park Ticket:

April 18 through May 27, 2023

Ages 10 and Up – $64

Ages 3 to 9 – $58

Important Details:

Tickets are valid at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.

For Florida resident tickets, Guests will need to show proof of Florida residency at the park entrance.

$69 ticket (plus tax) valid April 18 through June 30, 2023.

$64 ticket (plus tax) valid April 18 through May 27, 2023.

Tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days.

All tickets are non transferable, nonrefundable, must be used by the same person on all days and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Parking at a Disney water park is complimentary.

At this time, a park reservation is not required to visit a water park; however, reservation requirements are subject to change.

Water parks are subject to rehabilitation, seasonal, capacity and weather closures.

Certain attractions and offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure.

Park admission, attractions and offerings are not guaranteed.