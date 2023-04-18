Special Florida Resident Ticket Discount at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

by |
Tags: , , ,

Disney is offering a special two day Florida resident water park ticket for the price of one.

What's Happening:

  • Splash into magic at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park with a specially priced two Day Disney Water Park Ticket for Florida residents.

Florida Resident Two Day Water Park Tickets: (valid for Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park)

Two Day Disney Water Park Ticket:

  • April 18 through June 30, 2023
  • Ages 10 and Up – $69
  • Ages 3 to 9 – $63

Two Day Disney Water Park Ticket:

  • April 18 through May 27, 2023
  • Ages 10 and Up – $64
  • Ages 3 to 9 – $58

Important Details:

  • Tickets are valid at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.
  • Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed.
  • For Florida resident tickets, Guests will need to show proof of Florida residency at the park entrance.
  • $69 ticket (plus tax) valid April 18 through June 30, 2023.
  • $64 ticket (plus tax) valid April 18 through May 27, 2023.
  • Tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days.
  • All tickets are non transferable, nonrefundable, must be used by the same person on all days and exclude activities/events separately priced.
  • Parking at a Disney water park is complimentary.
  • At this time, a park reservation is not required to visit a water park; however, reservation requirements are subject to change.
  • Water parks are subject to rehabilitation, seasonal, capacity and weather closures.
  • Certain attractions and offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure.
  • Park admission, attractions and offerings are not guaranteed.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning