Special Florida Resident Ticket Discount at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

Disney is offering a special two day Florida resident water park ticket for the price of one.
What's Happening:
- Splash into magic at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park with a specially priced two Day Disney Water Park Ticket for Florida residents.
Florida Resident Two Day Water Park Tickets: (valid for Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park)
Two Day Disney Water Park Ticket:
- April 18 through June 30, 2023
- Ages 10 and Up – $69
- Ages 3 to 9 – $63
Two Day Disney Water Park Ticket:
- April 18 through May 27, 2023
- Ages 10 and Up – $64
- Ages 3 to 9 – $58
Important Details:
- Tickets are valid at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.
- Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed.
- For Florida resident tickets, Guests will need to show proof of Florida residency at the park entrance.
- $69 ticket (plus tax) valid April 18 through June 30, 2023.
- $64 ticket (plus tax) valid April 18 through May 27, 2023.
- Tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days.
- All tickets are non transferable, nonrefundable, must be used by the same person on all days and exclude activities/events separately priced.
- Parking at a Disney water park is complimentary.
- At this time, a park reservation is not required to visit a water park; however, reservation requirements are subject to change.
- Water parks are subject to rehabilitation, seasonal, capacity and weather closures.
- Certain attractions and offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure.
- Park admission, attractions and offerings are not guaranteed.
