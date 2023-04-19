Lighthouse’s Disney Animation: Immersive Experience Extended Through Summer In Nashville

Those in, around, and willing to travel to Nashville, Tennessee can experience Lighthouse Immersive’s Disney Animation experience, which has been extended by popular demand, now running through the summer into August.

What’s Happening:

More than 400,000 visitors have experienced the Lighthouse Immersive experience celebrating Disney Animation, proving that Nashville can’t get enough.

As such, by popular demand, the experience has been extended through August 13th, at the Lighthouse Artspace in Nashville, Tennessee. The exhibit was originally set to close on May 18th.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is an innovative celebration that takes you inside the greatest films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, from their very earliest, groundbreaking features to the beloved hit movies of today.

‍Imagine stepping into the Casita with Mirabel from Encanto, being at Pride Rock as Rafiki presents Simba – surrounded by the animal kingdom as the sun rises. Imagine hopping on a train with Judy Hopps and going into Zootopia or taking a magic carpet ride with Aladdin and Jasmine, and so much more….