Moon Knight’s Past and Present Collide, Layla El-Foouly Makes Her Marvel Comics Debut in Upcoming “Moon Knight” Titles

This July, two moons rise. Writer Jed MacKay is bringing fans an oversized anniversary issue of “Moon Knight #25.” The monumental issue features art from an all-star line-up including Alessandro Cappuccio, Alessandro Vitti, and Partha Pratim.

In the upcoming issue, Moon Knight’s past and present collide! The past comes back to bedevil Moon Knight as he pursues his latest enemy, someone once familiar and new.

From grim New York nights to the blazing sun of Alexandria days, Moon Knight hunts for answers among the graves of Hart Island while haunted by the last mission of the Karnak Cowboys, a mercenary crew counting among its members Marc Spector, Jean-Paul Duchamp, Robert Plesko… and the official comic book debut of Layla El-Faouly.

The issue also includes a classic Moon Knight story from the past by legendary comic writer Doug Moench and Eisner-winning, Emmy-nominated artist Bill Sienkiewicz.

Then, following the events of "Moon Knight #25,” Marc Spector is taken on his most harrowing adventure yet.

Written by David Pepose with art by Marcelo Ferreira, "Moon Knight: City of the Dead” features Layla El-Faouly's super hero debut as the all-new Scarlet Scarab.

When a young runaway is attacked by a gang of death cultists, he is left barely alive outside the Midnight Mission. But Marc Spector made a vow long ago to defend the travelers of the night…and as long as a spark of life remains, his mission isn’t over yet.

Follow Moon Knight as the Fist of Khonshu journeys far beyond the land of the living – and battles across the mind-bending underworld known as the City of the Dead.

Check out the covers now and look out for "Moon Knight #25″ and "Moon Knight: City of the Dead” this July.

