Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions Dropping COVID Vaccination Requirement

Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions will soon be dropping the requirement that guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

What’s Happening:

Beginning June 1st, 2023, Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions will no longer require guests (regardless of age) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of travel, however, it is highly recommended.

Guests will continue to be required to comply with any trip-specific vaccination requirements for international trips, as destination and local laws may still require vaccinations.

Guests who are not considered fully vaccinated may be prevented from entering certain destinations.

Destinations and local laws that require vaccinations may have different requirements and definitions of what constitutes full vaccination and may change those requirements on short notice.

This may include requiring additional wait time after the full series of doses and a booster before considering someone fully vaccinated.

As a reminder, National Geographic Expeditions and Adventures by Disney Private Jet departures will continue to require full COVID-19 vaccination to travel.

For departures from May 1st–31st, only guests 12 and older need to be fully vaccinated.