Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Grace New Marvel Comics Disney100 Variant Covers

The Walt Disney Company will mark its 100th anniversary in 2023 and will celebrate the incredible storytellers, creators, and fans who, together, spark the magic and wonder of Disney. Disney100 is a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century, and Marvel Comics will be marking the occasion with a special monthly Disney100 variant cover program featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more.

The variant program in honor of Disney100 will celebrate Marvel’s past, present, and future through the classic “What If” lens with a fantastic reimagining of Marvel’s most classic comic book covers.

Fans have already seen these first-of-their-kind art pieces Ms. Marvel

The new covers place Minnie and Daisy in key turning points like Carol Danvers getting ready to go higher, further, and faster in “Captain Marvel (2014) #1,” Kamala Kahn’s first solo outing in “Ms. Marvel (2014) #1,” and Ghost-Spider’s multiverse shattering debut, “Edge of Spider-Verse (2014) #2.”