Los Angeles Dodgers to Host Star Wars Night with Grogu Beanie

This is the way… for Star Was fans to enjoy a night at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host their Star Wars Night on Tuesday, May 2.

During their May 2nd showdown with Philadelphia Phillies, The Los Angeles Dodgers will treat their fans to their Star Wars night.

Fans in attendance will receive a Grogu beanie (seen above).

Tickets for the game are available here

About The Mandalorian:

The third season of the hit series The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu.

stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu. It is part of the Star Wars franchise, set after the events of Return of the Jedi .

. Check out Mike’s review/recap

Still have questions? Mike also provides a brief history on the fabled Mythosaur