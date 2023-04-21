Los Angeles Dodgers to Host Star Wars Night with Grogu Beanie

This is the way… for Star Was fans to enjoy a night at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host their Star Wars Night on Tuesday, May 2.
- During their May 2nd showdown with Philadelphia Phillies, The Los Angeles Dodgers will treat their fans to their Star Wars night.
- Fans in attendance will receive a Grogu beanie (seen above).
- Tickets for the game are available here. First pitch for the May 2nd game between th Dodgers and Phillies is scheduled for 7:10 PM PT.
About The Mandalorian:
- The third season of the hit series The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu.
- It is part of the Star Wars franchise, set after the events of Return of the Jedi.
