Celebrate 20 Years of “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” with a D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin

Now this is what dreams are made of! D23 Gold Members can celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Lizzie McGuire Movie with an exclusive new pin.

D23 Exclusive “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” 20th Anniversary Limited-Edition Pin:

Following the smash-hit Disney Channel Lizzie McGuire , The Lizzie McGuire Movie continues the story of the titular teen (Hilary Duff) as she embarks on a class trip to Italy following her eighth-grade graduation. When Lizzie is mistaken for European pop sensation Isabella, she is instantly thrust into the spotlight—and begins to bounce between two very different worlds: her class trip, overseen by a no-nonsense chaperone, and the international music scene guided by Isabella’s handsome ex-partner, Paolo. The Lizzie McGuire Movie has defined a generation of fans and remained at the top of every playlist with its catchy finale tune, “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

The Lizzie McGuire Movie 20th Anniversary pin, offered in a limited edition of 800, will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, April 25th via shopDisney.

Feeling nostalgic? You can watch The Lizzie McGuire Movie and the Lizzie McGuire series for yourself on Disney+