A Mysterious Threat Lurks in Hell’s Kitchen in First Look at Marvel’s “Daredevil & Echo #1”

“Daredevil & Echo” is a brand-new series by writers Taboo and B. Earl and superstar artist Phil Noto and Marvel has shared a first look at the upcoming first issue.

This limited four-issue series promises to take Daredevil and Echo to new depths in the underbelly of Hell's Kitchen.

With the first issue coming out next month, Marvel has shared a preview of the trouble brewing underneath the city.

In “Daredevil & Echo #1,” a slew of unfortunate circumstances brings the titular characters together. Fresh off her duties as an Avenger, Maya Lopez finds herself back in New York City. There’s no time for rest however, as Matt Murdock brings news of a series of mysterious incidents to her doorstep.

In this preview, Daredevil swings across the city in a glorious double-page spread. Then, the two Daredevils, Matt and Elektra, scan the city for trouble from the rooftops.

On one page, Daredevil and Echo reunite after time apart. On another, this reunion is shattered by a sonic attack coming from an ominous young girl.