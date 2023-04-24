Carrie Fisher To Be Honored with a Posthumous Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Over 6 years after her untimely passing, legendary actress Carrie Fisher will soon be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What’s Happening:

Actress Carrie Fisher will be honored posthumously by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The unveiling ceremony will take place on May 4th, 2023 (Star Wars Day), as the 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures.

Fisher’s star will be unveiled near the historic El Capitan Theatre.

Her daughter, and accomplished actress herself, Billie Lourd, will be accepting the star on behalf of her mother.

The event will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com

What They’re Saying:

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame: “Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk. I am happy to add that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother, Debbie Reynolds!”

About Carrie Fisher: