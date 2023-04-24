Oscar Ceremony Announced For March of 2024 Along With Complete Season Calendar

It's already that time for movie fans to start thinking about next year’s Academy Awards, as the Academy has announced that the 2023 season has begun, with the ceremony taking place next March.

What’s Happening:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC

As in years past, the show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The announcement for the date did not include the announcement of a host for the ceremony.

Along with the announcement of the date for the Academy Awards ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced important dates for the rest of the 2023 Oscar Season.

Academy key dates for the 2023 Oscar® season are as follows:

General entry categories submission deadline Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

Governors Awards Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PST Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PST Monday, Dec. 18, 2023

Oscar Shortlists Announcement Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

Eligibility period ends Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PST Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PST Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

Oscar Nominations Announcement Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

Oscar Nominees Luncheon Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PST Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

Scientific and Technical Awards Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PST Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

96th Oscars Sunday, March 10, 2024