First Look at Disney Cruise Line 25th “Silver Anniversary at Sea” Treats

This summer, Disney Cruise Line will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” event. Today, the Disney Parks Blog has revealed all the shimmering sweets, sips, and novelties that will be available from May through September.

What’s Happening:

The 25th Disney Cruise Line Cupcake features a decadent vanilla sponge cake topped with vanilla frosting, 25th chocolate décor, and, of course, shimmering sprinkles. This sweet selection will be available via amenities on the ship.

The Mickey Chocolate Sphere is a chocolate Mickey Mouse-shaped sphere adorned with the 25th emblem and is filled with a variety of candy pieces.

At both Cabana's and Marceline's Market locations, two of the desserts will be getting a "Silver Anniversary at Sea" upgrade. The 3 Layer Carrot Cake with lemon frosting will be adding 25th chocolate décor and the Disney Cruise Line Anniversary Chocolate Marquise will feature rich chocolate truffle crème topped with the 25th chocolate décor as well.

At the concierge lounge, the Chocolate Cream Cookie enrobes a chocolate cream cookie with dulce de leche filling into rich dark chocolate and is decorated with the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” logo as well as the signature shimmering sprinkles. Also in concierge, the Celebration Cupcake tops a tasty red velvet sponge cake with vanilla frosting, shimmering sprinkles, and 25th chocolate décor.

Captain Minnie is also joining in on the anniversary festivities with the Vanilla Crisped Rice Treat offered at all Cove Café locations. This vanilla-flavored crisped rice treat puts Minnie at the helm with special décor for both her and the anniversary.

Signature desserts throughout the entire fleet will be getting a tasty enhancement. All of these spectacular sweets will be adding a special 25th chocolate piece to their already stunning presentation.

At Palo, the classic Chocolate Soufflé with double chocolate sauce, vanilla crèmeanglaise, and vanilla bean gelato will also have a chocolate 25th anniversary piece for you to enjoy.

At Preludes and beverage locations on board, guests will be able to purchase 25th anniversary-themed Coca-Cola bottles.

For those over 21, there is an adult beverage you won’t want to miss at certain lounges across the fleet. The signature Jubilee by the Sea cocktail combines 818 Blanco Tequila, Luxardo Maraschino, and fresh lemon juice with a sparkly, silver dusting and a shimmering blue sugar rim. You’ll even get to bring home a special bookmark featuring how to make this tasty cocktail at home.

Additionally, as you're sipping on your favorite alcoholic or non-alcoholic cocktail, you may even see the exclusive 25th Anniversary coaster and napkins showcased only during these celebratory sailings.

Available at coffee shops on board, you’ll discover the Specialty Coffee Mug with a unique anniversary design featuring the Disney Cruise Line fleet and even Mickey Mouse himself. These mugs also come with specialty coffee.

Beer drinkers can also bring home a special keepsake from their sailing – the 25th Anniversary Beer Mug sketched with the anniversary logo.

Finally, no Disney celebration is complete without a popcorn bucket! For these special adventures, you’ll be able to purchase the Silver Anniversary at Sea Popcorn Bucket showcasing 25 years of Disney ships, from the very first, the Disney Magic, all the way to the fleet’s newest addition, the Disney Wish!