Disney Visa Cardmembers Save 30% On Select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages

Disney Visa Cardmembers can set sail to a galaxy far, far away with special rates and discounts just for them aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Disney Visa Cardmembers can embark on a revolutionary, 2-night adventure in a galaxy far, far away with this special offer that allows special savings just for them.

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save 30% on select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages—valid for voyages on the following departure dates in 2023: May 1, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 25, 29 and 31 June 2, 4, 6, 14, 18, 20, 24, 26 and 28 July 2, 8, 10, 22, 24 and 30 August 3, 13 and 29 September 8 and 16

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary 2-night experience where you and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.

Important to Know:

All packages are a 2-night experience. Package includes entry to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The offer is only applicable for new reservations.

Offer dates are subject to change without notice.

Offer excludes Galaxy Class Suites and Grand Captain Suites.

Must use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit.

Limit one cabin per Disney Visa Cardmember. Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in the cabin.