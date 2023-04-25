Disney Visa Cardmembers Save 30% On Select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages

Disney Visa Cardmembers can set sail to a galaxy far, far away with special rates and discounts just for them aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Visa Cardmembers can embark on a revolutionary, 2-night adventure in a galaxy far, far away with this special offer that allows special savings just for them.
- Disney Visa Cardmembers can save 30% on select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages—valid for voyages on the following departure dates in 2023:
- May 1, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 25, 29 and 31
- June 2, 4, 6, 14, 18, 20, 24, 26 and 28
- July 2, 8, 10, 22, 24 and 30
- August 3, 13 and 29
- September 8 and 16
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary 2-night experience where you and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.
Important to Know:
- All packages are a 2-night experience. Package includes entry to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for one (1) day on day 2 of the experience. This admission ticket expires at midnight prior to departure date. Tickets may not be modified, are nonupgradable, nontransferable and nonrefundable and exclude activities/events separately priced. Package includes two (2) breakfast, two (2) lunch and two (2) dinner meals per Guest, with gratuity included for dinners; and one (1) quick-service meal consisting of one (1) entrée and either one (1) nonalcoholic beverage or, if age 21 or over, one (1) alcoholic beverage (where available), or, for Guests ages 3 to 9, one (1) combo meal from the children’s menu offerings, to be used in the theme park only. Entertainment and experiences onboard subject to change without notice or liability.
- The offer is only applicable for new reservations.
- Offer dates are subject to change without notice.
- Offer excludes Galaxy Class Suites and Grand Captain Suites.
- Must use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit.
- Limit one cabin per Disney Visa Cardmember. Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in the cabin.
