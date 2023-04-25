Tokyo Disney Resort to Introduce Both Mickey Mouse and Duffy Dining Shows

Two new shows are set to arrive at restaurants in both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced two new shows coming to restaurants – “The Diamond Variety Muster” at The Diamond Horseshoe and “Duffy and Friends’ Wonderful Friendship” at Cape Cod Cook-Off. Not only are Mickey and his pals preparing a rootin’ tootin’ time at Tokyo Disneyland, Duffy and his friends can’t wait to plan the perfect party at Tokyo DisneySea.

Giddy-up on over to The Diamond Horseshoe at Tokyo Disneyland where “The Diamond Variety Muster” will make its debut on September 1, 2023, as Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar are preparing their very own variety show. Mickey Mouse and his friends invite you to join this foot-tappin’ show packed with everything from romantic ballads to comedic scenes. The best of America’s West is on the menu including classic horseshoe-shaped bread, tortilla rolls, sausages, fried chicken and more. And for the youngins, meat patties, sausages and fried shrimp will be served up.

Additionally, “Mickey’s Rainbow Luau” will resume at Polynesian Terrace Restaurant on the same day where a tropical world awaits in this dinner show.

Over at Tokyo DisneySea, Duffy and his friends are ready to throw the perfect party in “Duffy and Friends’ Wonderful Friendship,” at Cape Cod Cook-Off beginning July 4, 2023.

This heartwarming show marks the first appearance of CookieAnn, ‘Olu Mel and LinaBell in a stage show at the park. Together all seven friends — including Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni and StellaLou — will harness their respective strengths from drawing pictures to making decorations and more to create this special party. Duffy-themed items are of course on the menu, including the Cape Cod Cook-Off First Prize Set with Strawberry & Milk Mousse depicting Duffy’s face.