Pickleball Arrives at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Guests visiting Walt Disney World can now enjoy one of the country’s fastest growing sports on their next stay at select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels, with Pickleball now available at these locations.

What’s Happening:

There are all kinds of ways families can stay active on their visits to Walt Disney World with plenty of amenities and walking and running trails throughout the resort hotels, on top of the steps they log while traversing the theme parks. Now, one of the country’s fastest growing sports

The game, a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, is now available to play at several of the existing recreational tennis courts throughout Walt Disney World, including those at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Don’t worry if you forgot your equipment at home though. Each location is set to offer complimentary equipment for those who want to play.

Disney's Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort — One (1) court adjacent to Bay Lake Tower; check out tennis and pickleball equipment at Community Hall or Boat Nook Marina

Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village — Two (2) hard courts located near the shuffleboard and basketball courts; check out tennis and pickleball equipment at Community Hall

Disney's Old Key West Resort — Two (2) courts near the main pool and one (1) on Old Turtle Pond Road; check out tennis and pickleball equipment at Conch Flats Community Hall or Hank’s Rent ‘N Return

Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resorts — One (1) court located near Admiral Pool; check out tennis and pickleball equipment at the Disney Yacht Club Front Desk.

The Lion King area of Disney’s Art of Animation Resort plays host to an exhilarating family fitness class to get your body moving and ready for the day, on select days. These classes welcome guests of all ages to enjoy 25 minutes of movement and dance set to a lively soundtrack inspired by Simba and his friends.

At Disney’s All-Star Resorts family and friends can find hidden wellness challenges and partake in a scavenger hunt within the movies, sports, and music! Pick up a map from the front desk or a merchandise location to start exploring the resorts with family and friends to solve clues and complete fitness challenges, like taking a victory lap around life-size props of your favorite movies or finding hidden characters on the football field.

Tie up those laces and enjoy a family fun walk/run! Found at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort, and along Disney’s BoardWalk, the entire family can participate at their own pace while enjoying the sights and sounds of Crescent Lake.

Back in your room, Stretch with your pal Mickey Mouse after a fun-filled day at the parks and explore other short videos about sleep and healthy eating.