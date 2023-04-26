The Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board Votes Not to Allow COVID Restrictions

During today’s Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board meeting, the board voted to not allow COVID restrictions at Walt Disney World.

The vote was more or less moot because Walt Disney World does not currently have any COVID restrictions in place.

Walt Disney World’s current ‘Health & Safety’ guidelines, which can be found on their ‘Preparing for Your Visit’ page “We remain intentional in our commitment to health and safety, and will continue to operate with this in mind.” “Face coverings are optional for Guests in both indoor and outdoor locations. However, face coverings are not permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water.” “While you’re here, enjoy access to handwashing facilities and hand sanitizer dispensers.”

You can also watch the full Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board meeting below: