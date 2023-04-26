Top Comic Creators Put a Dark Twist on Classic Marvel Comics Moments in “What If?… Dark”

Home to some of the most memorable and thought-provoking stories in the Marvel Comics mythos, “What If?” was the series where anything could happen! This summer, the imaginations of comic creators and fans will run wild once again in a new series of “What If?” one-shots called “What If…? Dark.”

Legendary creators and rising stars alike will revisit iconic stories in Marvel Comics history and ask: What would happen if things took a dark turn?

Explore alternate possibilities in unexpected ways – featuring amazing, incredible and uncanny variants of all your favorite heroes like Spider-Man, Venom, Loki

Here's some of what fans can expect when the Watcher unleashes the What If? multiverse with his boldest questions yet:

What if Loki wielded Mjolnir? In “What If…? Dark: Loki #1,” Walter Simonson returns to the world of Thor alongside artist Scot Eaton…but this time, Loki’s in charge! A tale of one of Asgard’s worst days – and one of Loki’s best.



What if Gwen Stacy didn’t die on the bridge that day, but Spider-Man did? Spider-Legend Gerry Conway returns to his most famous Spider-Story for “What If…? Dark: Spider-Gwen #1″ along with co-writer Jody Houser and artist Ramon Bachs! ‘Nuff said!



What if Ben Grimm became Venom? When Ben Grimm returns to Earth after his exploration of space post-“Secret Wars,” he finds that the Fantastic Four



What if Moon Knight did not survive his battle with Bushman? When Khonshu’s avatar is slain, a different god empowers their own surprising new champion. From the darkness, emerges a new force to light the way…Luminary! But will her quest for revenge against Moon Knight’s killer result in her own downfall? Find out in “What If…? Dark: Moon Knight #1″ by writer Erica Schultz and artist Edgar Salazar!

