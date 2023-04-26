Disney100 Celebrates Wonder of Star Wars with Galactic Goodies for the Whole Crew

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and this year fans can grow their Disney collections with exciting merchandise celebrating favorite characters and stories that bring the magic to life. This month, Disney’s “Wonder of…” series shines a spotlight on Star Wars featuring products from every corner of the galaxy.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney100 is officially underway and this year fans will have no shortage of opportunities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

is officially underway and this year fans will have no shortage of opportunities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. One of the easiest ways for fans to get in on the fun is by shopping! New and favorite collections will be popping up all year long as part of Disney’s monthly “Wonder of…” series.

For the month of May, the Wonder of… spotlight directs us to the galaxy far, far away and explores some of the best Star Wars-inspired products. These Star Wars essentials are designed for the youngest devotees as well as those who saw the very first screen crawl…in theaters!

The Mandalorian Voice Changing Mask – Star Wars

Fans can celebrate all month long with limited-time deals and brand-new products launching for May the 4th, new collections celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi, and even a special Star Wars Galactic Celebration on Wheel of Fortune beginning May 29th.

Star Wars Conversation Cards

No matter your age, you can celebrate the Wonder of Star Wars with merchandise from retailers including Amazon, shopDisney, and LEGO.

Links to featured items can be found below. Be sure to check back soon to see who’s next in the “Wonder of…” series.

Toys and Collectibles

If you love Star Wars, then you probably have some sort of Star Wars collection that includes Pop! figures, PEZ dispensers and maybe even an electronic Lightsaber or two….Fans of the Dark Side will covet the new POP Star Wars: D100- Darth Vader(Facet) (coming soon) and POP Trains: Darth Vader from Funko.

Got a sweet tooth? Collect some of the most iconic Star Wars characters in PEZ dispenser form with the Disney 100 Tin Gift from PEZ Candy.

Encourage creativity and imagination while improving building techniques with Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter (75344) or TIE Bomber (75347) starfighter toy that includes Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane and TIE Bomber Pilot minifigures.

Fans will also love high-end collectibles like Force FX Elite Lightsabers from Hasbro’s Black Series line. One of the honored characters is Luke Skywalker and Hasbro celebrates his story with the legendary green bladed weapon that comes complete with removable blade, hilt, and display stand.

Apparel and Accessories

You can dress your Star Wars best with a casual T-shirt from shopDisney’s new Star Wars Meets the 90s collection. We love this top that’s all about R2-D2!

Bring your favorite Star Wars characters with you wherever you go with the Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader watches from Citizen (Available for pre-order April 27th).

Books and Games

There are so many corners of the galaxy to explore, but where do you start? Anywhere you want, however, if you're looking for some guidance, there’s a new Star Wars: Timelines title from DK; while the High Republic era novels present the Jedi at the height of their influence, some 200 years before the Clone Wars.

Fans looking for individual or multiplayer fun in the cosmos can celebrate Star Wars all month long with free login calendars for credits, character shards, and more in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Don’t miss out on new character releases and in-game events coming to the holotables.

Dive into the 9-part Skywalker Saga with LEGO! Play through all of the films in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition and enjoy playing as over 400 characters from the expanded universe.

Create lasting Star Wars memories with loved ones with the officially licensed

Need something on the go? Check out Disney Emoji Blitz and their limited time Star Wars Token Quest. Play Grogu’s Choice Token Quest throughout the month of May for your chance to collect Platinum Grogu.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.