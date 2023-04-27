A Mystery Unravels in Trailer for FX’s “The Secrets of Hillsong”

FX has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary series The Secrets of Hillsong, ahead of its premiere next month.

FX’s The Secrets of Hillsong , a four-episode investigative documentary series that explores one of the 21st century's most successful megachurches and features the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz, will premiere Friday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

The premiere will include the first two episodes with the final two episodes airing May 26.

All episodes will stream the next day on Hulu Disney+

Check out the trailer for The Secrets of Hillsong below: