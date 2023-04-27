A Mystery Unravels in Trailer for FX’s “The Secrets of Hillsong”

FX has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary series The Secrets of Hillsong, ahead of its premiere next month.
- FX’s The Secrets of Hillsong, a four-episode investigative documentary series that explores one of the 21st century's most successful megachurches and features the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz, will premiere Friday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.
- The premiere will include the first two episodes with the final two episodes airing May 26.
- All episodes will stream the next day on Hulu. The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
- Check out the trailer for The Secrets of Hillsong below:
- The Secrets of Hillsong is a four-part documentary series based on the explosive original reporting on the megachurch’s scandals by Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler. Directed by Stacey Lee, The Secrets of Hillsong features the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz since their public ouster from the church, which for years counted musicians, actors, athletes and other celebrities among its flock. The Secrets of Hillsong also features poignant conversations with many of the congregants navigating the still-unfolding global reckoning as the church faces a rash of fresh revelations. Interviews include former congregants as well as others connected to the Hillsong story: Tiff Perez, Ashley Jones and Mary Jones, Josh Canfield, Janice Lagata, Geoff Bullock, David Shoebridge, David Cowdrey, Tanya Levin and many others.
- With fresh reporting and analysis from journalists, historians and policymakers, The Secrets of Hillsong goes beyond the sensational headlines and behind the velvet rope to examine the church's long pattern of covering up misconduct to protect itself.