“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Coming to Disney+ on May 17th

Marvel fans will soon be able to enter the Quantum Realm from the comfort of their own home, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming to Disney+ on May 17th.

What’s Happening:

Look out for the little guy! Ant-Man is back with the whole family, in their biggest adventure yet! Join Scott, Hope, Hank, Janet and Cassie as they take audiences deeper than ever before into the Quantum Realm – and face off against the all-powerful Kang the Conqueror.

Marvel Studios today announced that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will arrive on Disney+ on May 17th.

Ant-Man’s biggest adventure arrives on @DisneyPlus. Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is streaming May 17. pic.twitter.com/6g00UoaILN — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) April 27, 2023

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.